Queen Elizabeth II: West venues to observe silence
- Published
Towns and cities across the West will observe a one-minute silence the night before The Queen's state funeral.
The Government has called for a national moment of reflection at 20:00 BST on Sunday.
Gloucester Cathedral has said it will open its doors to allow members of the public to share the moment with others.
Dignitaries including the Lord Mayor and Lord Lieutenant of Bristol will gather at City Hall from 19:45 BST on Sunday to observe the silence at 20:00.
The city council has encouraged people to join them, or mark the moment in their local communities.
There will also be official gatherings for the silence in Bristol, Swindon and Cheltenham.
A short service will be held on the steps of Swindon Town Hall and people are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes before the silence is due to be observed.
At Chippenham in Wiltshire, the town council is holding a short service at The Buttercross, and has asked anyone attending to arrive no later than 19:50.
The council said that during the service there would be a chance for people to switch on an electronic torch or battery-powered candle, but stressed no-one was allowed to bring naked flames.
Gloucester Cathedral will host a candlelit vigil following the silence.
Interim Dean of Gloucester, Canon Dr Andrew Braddock, said he hoped it would provide a place for "quiet reflection".
"In stillness, prayer and silence we will seek comfort and hope as we mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II."
In Cheltenham, the silence at 20:00 will be observed outside the town's Municipal Office, and led by the Mayor of Cheltenham.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk