Wiltshire man dies after being struck by coach in Swindon
A "kind and caring man" has died after being struck by a coach last month.
Phillip Regan, 58, of Great Bedwyn, Wiltshire, was in the collision on the A419 northbound slip road near to Swindon's Great Western Hospital at about 15:00 BST on 27 August.
Mr Regan, who was on foot at the time, was taken to Southmead Hospital and from his injuries on 6 September.
Paying tribute, his family said that he was loved by his family and local community and "will be sadly missed".
Wiltshire Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and is urging anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
