Pret A Manger: Yoghurt producer weeps at Celia Marsh inquest
The manufacturer of the dairy-free yogurt used in a Pret A Manger wrap eaten by a women with a severe dairy allergy broke down in tears at her inquest.
Celia Marsh went into anaphylactic shock and died in the centre of Bath, shortly after eating the food.
The yoghurt produced by Planet Coconut contained starch supplied by sugar giant Tate & Lyle, the inquest heard.
The starch was identified as the possible source of the contamination.
Mrs Marsh, a 42-year-old mother of five, from Melksham in Wiltshire, died on 27 December, 2017 despite the efforts of passers-by and paramedics to save her.
A chemist who analysed the wrap previously told the inquest he believed it contained milk.
Planet Coconut is the UK manufacturer and distributor of products developed by Australia-based yoghurt company CoYo.
Bethany Eaton, the managing director of Planet Coconut, broke down in tears as she gave evidence at the inquest at Ashton Court, Bristol.
She told the hearing she had set up Planet Coconut with her husband in 2011 to manufacture dairy-free products and purchased a licence from CoYo founder Henry Gosling for exclusive UK rights.
"Dairy-free is something I am passionate about which is why we bought the CoYo licence," Ms Eaton said.
"I didn't ever dream it would contain dairy after he (Henry Gosling) sold me a licence.
"He said it was made in an allergen-free environment. He had a very good relationship with Tate & Lyle."
Maria Voisin, the senior coroner for Avon, asked Ms Eaton whether she considered testing the starch.
'Regret trusting someone else'
She replied: "We never tested the product because I was assured and believed it was being made in an allergen-free environment.
"I was told there was a separate line or facility that was entirely allergen-free and that's what we relied upon."
She said that since Mrs Marsh's death all products are now tested, irrespective of the source.
"I regret buying a licence and trusting the word of someone else," added Ms Eaton.
