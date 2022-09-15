Queen Consort: 'Nobody could do it better then Camilla'
Camilla Parker Bowles's friend of more than 40 years has said no-one could do the role of Queen Consort better than her.
The High Sheriff of Wiltshire, Lady Lansdowne, told the BBC that her "wonderful" and "loyal" friend Camilla was "born to" the role.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, Charles became King and Camilla became Queen Consort.
Lady Lansdowne said her friend will be a "huge support" to her husband.
She said while Camilla has known for a long time that she would one day become Queen Consort, "she must have taken a very big gulp thinking this is a big step".
The current situation would be quite surreal, she said, but her friend "completely understands" her role and "will absolutely do it right".
"She will take advice very well but I think she will naturally know the right thing to do," said Lady Lansdowne.
Godmother to Camilla's daughter Laura from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, Lady Lansdowne said her friend loves people, has wonderful manners and "is very good at talking to people".
"I don't think anyone could do it [Queen Consort] better than she is," she added.
She said King Charles III and his wife are a good team, and work very well together.
She said the couple, who married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall in 2005, have "such a natural relationship."
"They just have a really happy relationship and they can josh each other along when needed and yet have real support for each other which is wonderful."
Lady Lansdowne, who spent time with the new Queen Consort during lockdown, where they walked their dogs together, said Camilla "loves this part of the world [Wiltshire]" and it was "a big part of her life".
She said: "She's lived in Wiltshire ever since she was first married. Her children have grown up here."
On their engagements this week, Lady Lansdowne said "it must be exhausting what they're both doing this week" especially as the couple are "grieving privately".
"I know they are both thrilled with the reception that they are getting because I don't think they necessarily expected that," she added.
"The loss of the Queen is so enormous for people but the public have been wonderfully generous spirited and have shown them real affection.
"I think that's meant a huge amount to them."
