Woman, 74, sentenced for causing death of motorcyclist
- Published
A woman in her 70s has been sentenced for causing death by careless driving.
Margaret Blake, 74, from Fovant, was driving a Volkswagen Golf as she left Ansty Farm Shop in March 2020 and pulled into the path of a motorcyclist.
The victim, Gillian Watts, 38, died at the scene and jurors at Salisbury Crown Court found Blake guilty of causing death by careless driving.
She was given a two year community order on Thursday, disqualified from driving for two years and fined £1,000.
She will also need to pass an extended test if she wishes to resume driving.
"Blake had sufficient time to see and react to the presence of the motorbike and avoid the collision, however, she failed to ensure the road was clear before turning right onto the A30, and tragically collided with the motorcyclist," Det Con Rachel Catling of the Serious Collision Investigation Team said.
"This was a tragic loss of life, Gillian was just 38-years-old when she lost her life while out on her bike with friends, " she added.
