Wiltshire war veteran says Queen had 'great influence'
A war veteran has spoken of Her Majesty the Queen's "great influence" across the world.
Mark Christie, from Warminster, is a retired Brigadier for the Parachute Regiment, and met the Queen when he was appointed MBE.
The Queen was Head of the Armed Forces, as well as being the wife, mother and grandmother of individuals who served.
"When serving your country, she was never far from your thoughts or minds," said Mr Christie.
In summer 2003, Mr Christie went to Buckingham Palace and was appointed MBE for his services in Afghanistan the year before.
"The Queen and The Royal Family are very important if you're serving in the Armed Forces, we swear allegiance to Her Majesty," he said.
"She stepped forwards to talk to me at the ceremony and I felt a wave of nerves hit me, but within seconds I felt incredibly at ease, and it soon felt as though I was talking to a close relative.
"What I have noticed the most is the part she played and the great influence she made overseas on behalf of our country."
During the course of her reign, the Queen visited over 100 countries and welcomed hundreds of world leaders, ambassadors and other members of the diplomatic community for state visits.
'Outpouring of condolences'
She maintained regular contact with officials at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), which looked after British interests overseas and builds diplomatic ties with other countries.
"I didn't appreciate how important her influence was until I saw the outpouring of condolences from across the world," added Mr Christie.
"I am very proud of the Queen and all that she has given to us."
