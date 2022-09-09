Queen Elizabeth II: Gun salute tribute fired at Stonehenge

14 Regiment Royal Artillery in Stonehenge
The 14 Regiment Royal Artillery fired 96 rounds to mark each year of Queen Elizabeth II's life

A gun salute of 96 rounds to mark each year of Queen Elizabeth II's life has taken place at Stonehenge.

It was fired by 14 Regiment Royal Artillery in Stonehenge, Wiltshire at 13:00 BST to coincide with other gun salutes throughout the UK.

The gun salutes followed bells tolling at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle, marking the death of the Queen on Thursday.

Holidaymakers passing through Stonehenge also shared their respects.

Serisha Sukraj said she was shocked when she heard the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Serisha Sukraj from Durban, South Africa said: "I know the royal family has been a part of the South African culture in the past.

"It's sad news but it's also remarkable to see a woman of that stature live to such a great age of 96.

"She will be remembered for being a wonderful charismatic queen, as well as being a strong woman"

Diana and Henkwien say they look forward to paying their respects at Buckingham Palace when they visit London

Canadian-born Diana Chrome said: "Living in Canada as a child, I really adored her and I thought she was really beautiful.

"[She was] on all the coins, all of the money, so she was my Queen too.

"I think she was a very intellectual woman. She was a really dedicated woman, she did a lot for the people."

English Heritage
Each portrait represents a decade of her reign to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

For the Jubilee, eight portraits of the Queen were projected onto the circle at Stonehenge to celebrate each decade of her reign.

"We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen - of her personality, of her interests, and really show what a special lady she is," English Heritage, which organised the display, said.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics