Queen Elizabeth II: Gun salute tribute fired at Stonehenge
- Published
A gun salute of 96 rounds to mark each year of Queen Elizabeth II's life has taken place at Stonehenge.
It was fired by 14 Regiment Royal Artillery in Stonehenge, Wiltshire at 13:00 BST to coincide with other gun salutes throughout the UK.
The gun salutes followed bells tolling at Westminster Abbey, St Paul's Cathedral and Windsor Castle, marking the death of the Queen on Thursday.
Holidaymakers passing through Stonehenge also shared their respects.
Serisha Sukraj from Durban, South Africa said: "I know the royal family has been a part of the South African culture in the past.
"It's sad news but it's also remarkable to see a woman of that stature live to such a great age of 96.
"She will be remembered for being a wonderful charismatic queen, as well as being a strong woman"
Canadian-born Diana Chrome said: "Living in Canada as a child, I really adored her and I thought she was really beautiful.
"[She was] on all the coins, all of the money, so she was my Queen too.
"I think she was a very intellectual woman. She was a really dedicated woman, she did a lot for the people."
For the Jubilee, eight portraits of the Queen were projected onto the circle at Stonehenge to celebrate each decade of her reign.
"We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen - of her personality, of her interests, and really show what a special lady she is," English Heritage, which organised the display, said.
