Pret A Manger 'failed to check on dairy-free suppliers', inquest hears
Pret a Manger failed to conduct checks on manufacturers supplying dairy-free products, an inquest has heard.
Celia Marsh suffered a fatal allergic reaction in December 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread.
The 42-year-old, from Wiltshire, had a severe dairy allergy and collapsed after eating the sandwich bought from the chain's store in Bath, Somerset.
A trading standards officer said they did not have any evidence of Pret verifying the dairy-free claim.
The wrap had contained yoghurt which was supposed to be vegan but was later found to contain traces of dairy protein.
The yoghurt was produced by Planet Coconut, which is the UK manufacturer and distributor of products developed by Australia-based yoghurt company CoYo.
Kirsty Langford, a trading standards officer for Bath and North East Somerset Council, told the inquest Pret a Manger had not apparently conducted its own audit of the claims made by Planet Coconut.
