Plans to rebuild Swindon dentist with flats above approved
- Published
Plans for a new dental surgery and a block of flats have been approved.
The existing building in Covingham Square in Swindon will be knocked down to make way for improvements to Mayhew Dental Practice.
The new three-storey building will include better facilities for dentists and patients on the ground floor, plus 12 flats on the two upper storeys.
Swindon Borough Council said the residential units will make a "positive contribution to the housing stock".
Mayhew Dental had originally been given planning permission in November 2020 to turn an empty physiotherapy clinic, which is also on the site, into flats.
The proposals were to knock down the unused single-storey building and put up a three-storey block of nine flats, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But the Covid-19 pandemic, and the extra precautions dentists had to take, showed the clinic the limitations of the existing practice building, forcing a rethink.
Mayhew Dental will now also knock down its existing practice and replace both buildings with the new structure.
Mayhew's application said: "The current dental surgery building is no longer suitable and has severe limitations to maximise the provision of dental care going forward.
"In the new building, there will be two waiting areas, one on the ground floor, and one on the second floor, to allow greater distancing for patients.
"There will be larger, more easily-used accessible toilets and improved staff facilities."
Swindon Borough Council said: "The residential units will make a positive contribution to the borough's housing stock and the dental practice will improve the level of available community services.
"The scheme is compliant all other relevant adopted policies of the Swindon Borough Local Plan."
