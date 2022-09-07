Swindon 'dream home' on hold due to Land Registry delays
A woman trying to buy her dream house fears she will lose it because of delays at the Land Registry.
Hannah Puffett has been unable to progress with the sale of a new build in South Marston, Swindon.
The Land Registry said it is "unusual" to have a new-build property sold on very soon after its original buyer purchased it.
Ms Puffett says she is worried her mortgage offer will expire and the house sale will fall through.
The newly built four-bedroom property has only had one owner, who bought it in November 2021.
However, the house has still not been registered with the Land Registry, which registers property ownership, meaning the house-selling process cannot start.
Ms Puffet, who lives in Covingham on the edge of Swindon, and her partner Scott Collier had an offer accepted on what she has described as her "dream home" in July.
"We searched high and low and finally found the one," said Ms Puffet, adding that getting the mortgage for the house was very stressful.
Despite the current owner of the South Martston house living there since last November, Ms Puffett's solicitor has been unable to progress with the sale until the new build is registered.
The Land Registry say the registration is is being worked on, however, Ms Puffet is worried that that this won't happen in time, as the mortgage offer runs out in January.
A spokesperson from The Land Registry said: "It is a very unusual situation where a new property build has been sold on so quickly, but hopefully it can be resolved if the various parties involve are able to send us the information we need.
"In this instance, we are working with the parties involved to resolve specific matters arising from a surveyor's report which appear to have affected this particular application."
