Swindon clubhouse may close after 600% bill increase
- Published
A golf clubhouse could be forced to close after seeing its energy bills increase by 600%.
Run by Twigmarket Ltd, electricity bills for the clubhouse at Broome Manor Golf Complex in Swindon have increased from £25,000 annually to £164,000.
Director James Sturges said while they were "desperate not to close" their clubhouse, the rising cost of energy was "unsustainable".
"We are fighting for our survival," he added.
A posting on the golf course's Facebook page said it would be "suicidal" for them to open the main clubhouse, following the £139,000 annual increase to their electricity bill.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the main clubhouse on the site, which also includes a driving range and golf course, is already making a loss.
'Only thing we can do'
The post stated that the company "will be urgently considering" their "emergency plans to temporarily close the clubhouse until the crisis passes or the government clarifies the support it will give businesses to preserve cash flow and to ensure that the overall business remains solvent."
The company said the golf courses, driving range and the golf shop will remain open.
Mr Sturgess said they did not "want to close the clubhouse under any circumstances, but if it's going to drag the rest of the business down with it, it's the only thing we can do".
'Support needed'
Mr Sturgess hoped Liz Truss, the new prime minister "will announce very soon a package of support for businesses to help us through this crisis, though whether she can pay for it is another matter entirely."
Although consumers are facing huge increases in utility bills, with average fuel bills likely to reach £4,200 next year, that's with a cap on the unit price of gas and electricity.
Businesses users do not benefit from a cap in unit pricing, and many are looking at increases which are much steeper.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk