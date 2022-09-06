Pret allergy death: Celia Marsh's husband describes wife's shock
The husband of a woman who died after eating a vegan wrap from Pret a Manger has told an inquest how rapidly she fell ill.
Celia Marsh, 42, from Melksham, Wiltshire, had a severe dairy allergy.
"She began to feel funny after eating the wrap. I thought she was being silly because the sandwich had been labelled 'vegan'", Andy Marsh told the court.
Despite the efforts of an off-duty GP and paramedics, she died soon after eating the food purchased in Bath.
Mr and Mrs Marsh and three of their children had been on a shopping trip on 27 December 2017, when Mrs Marsh called in to Pret to buy some food.
The inquest heard she "religiously avoided" all dairy products following a near-fatal allergic reaction some months earlier.
Mrs Marsh, a dental nurse, began struggling to breathe shortly after consuming the super-veg rainbow flatbread containing yoghurt that was meant to be vegan but was subsequently found to contain traces of dairy protein.
The family had been browsing inside the clothing store Gap when she started to feel "a bit funny".
They left the shop and walked down a side street nearby, when Mrs Marsh took her inhaler out.
"She used it a few times and I asked if she was OK.
"She said she might have been struggling because of the cold air," Mr Marsh told the inquest.
"She had her Epipen in her hand and I said she should use it if there was any chance she was having a reaction."
"She then said to me 'You need to phone an ambulance'," he added.
'Stepped over her'
By the time he phoned 999, Mrs Marsh had collapsed in the street and a crowd had surrounded her.
A civil servant who came to help the Marsh family recalled seeing Mr Marsh trying to comfort his daughter.
Some shoppers took off their coats to keep Mrs Marsh warm as she lay on the ground.
One of the paramedics who attended told the court in his statement that some shoppers continued to step over Mrs Marsh while she was being treated on the ground.
Pret a Manger was charged with food safety failures following Mrs Marsh's death, but the prosecution was later dropped due to lack of evidence.
The company said it would fully co-operate with the inquest, which is expected to last two to three weeks.
