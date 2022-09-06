Mum and son set off to rescue Ukrainian refugees and their pets
- Published
A mother and her son are leaving for Ukraine to bring refugees to the UK, accompanied by their pets.
Sarah Walters and her adult son Jake are driving to the Ukrainian border from Swindon to help charity Eden Aid.
So far the charity has transported more than 200 pallets of aid to Ukraine and its minibuses have helped more than 500 vulnerable people flee the country.
The charity is helping families bring their pets too and rescued 56 dogs, 37 cats and one guinea pig, it said.
Ms Walters, a Nordic walking instructor and Jake, who works in construction, will join a convoy of five minibuses picking up 35 refugees and nine pets.
The mother and son team has managed to raise about £3,000 to cover trip expenses.
"The generosity and kindness from Swindon friends is absolutely incredible," Ms Walters said.
Recently one of Eden Aid's drivers picked up a Ukrainian refugee and her pet guinea pig.
"The guinea pig belonged to her grandmother, it meant a lot to her," Ms Walter said.
"Eden Aid helped her sort a pet passport for the pet."
Jake said he knew he wanted to help but he was not sure how to go about it until his mother suggested they drive to the border.
"It was actually very easy to get involved in the end," he said.
Although he is allergic to cats, he said he was ready to "crack on".