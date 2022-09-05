Wiltshire villages subject to order targeting catapults
A council order has been put in place to stop people using catapults and slingshots in two villages.
Wiltshire Council has implemented a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPOs) for Downton and Redlynch to address anti-social behaviour.
The order was made on 31 August after a public consultation was held in June following problems in the area.
On-the-spot fines can now be issued by police for the next six weeks.
PSPOs are designed to deal with any nuisance or anti-social behaviour within a defined area.
The new order says anyone who is found with a slingshot or catapult or something that could be used as a missile launched from them "without reasonable excuse" can be fined.
The council said it is trying to stop people using any item capable of launching a projectile which could cause damage.
Cllr Ian Blair-Pilling, cabinet member for public protection, said: "We hope that it [the PSPO] will act as a useful deterrent to help to ease the anti-social behaviour problem in Downton and Redlynch.
"We want Wiltshire to be a place where people are safe, and the action we have taken here will support that."
