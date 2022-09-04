Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash
The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier.
William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown".
Wiltshire Police said he died at the scene.
His family said "words cannot describe how much he will be missed and how devastating the loss is".
They added that he "will always be remembered and loved by many" and said they appreciated "all the messages of love and support".
Police said Mr Beal's vehicle left the carriageway on a slight right-hand bend and crashed into a hedgerow and telegraph pole which caused the car to roll.
They are asking anyone with information to come forward.
