Car and caravan destroyed in fire on A303 in Wiltshire
- Published
A car and the caravan it was towing have been destroyed in a fire on the A303 in Wiltshire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service were called to the fire near West Knoyle at 14:34 BST.
Crews from Mere, Shaftesbury and Wincanton found a car and the attached caravan "well-alight" and confirmed they had been "totally destroyed".
Wiltshire Police have closed the road in both directions between the A350 at Upton and the B3081 at Bourton.
They confirmed there were no reported injuries and that local diversions were in place.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.