Wiltshire police officer sacked for domestic abuse case 'dishonesty'
A Wiltshire police officer has been sacked after he lied about the way he handled a domestic abuse case.
Ashley Rose - based in Devizes - was dismissed following a misconduct hearing, Wiltshire Police said.
The force said he failed to follow proper procedures and "dishonestly" said the complainant in the case was happy with his investigation.
Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills said there was "no place" in the force for Mr Rose's conduct.
The hearing was overseen by an independent legal expert.
He had also "inaccurately and dishonestly" said the complainant was content with the outcome.
'Act swiftly and robustly'
The panel's chair found his actions amounted to gross misconduct and Mr Rose was dismissed with immediate effect.
Mr Mills said: "The public rightly expect the highest level of diligence and professionalism from police officers - particularly when they are entrusting us to robustly investigate allegations of a crime.
"The actions of Ashley Rose go against the values at the core of our organisation - to protect people from harm and to investigate crime.
"There is no place in Wiltshire Police for anyone who conducts themselves in this way and, further to becoming aware of this incident, the officer was immediately suspended from his role.
"Wiltshire Police remains committed to ensuring each and every officer and staff member discharges their duties to the highest standards and, as this case proves, we will act swiftly and robustly when these are not met."
