Woman raped by naked man found sitting on her bed
- Published
A rapist has been sentenced to six years in prison after going on the run for five months having entered a woman's bedroom and assaulted her.
Ross Grant, 48, of no fixed address, Trowbridge, was found guilty of rape by jurors at Swindon Crown Court.
On 10 September 2021, a woman in her 40's woke in the middle of the night to find Grant, sitting naked at the bottom of her bed.
He pinned her down, pulled out a clump of her hair and then raped her.
The victim fought back bravely and pushed Grant to the floor before he left the house and she called the police.
Grant then went on the run, travelling around the country, including across the Avon and Somerset area to Oxfordshire, where he was eventually located, arrested and remanded into custody.
He was sentenced on Wednesday.
Det Con Ash Burton, of the central CID, said: "Grant was responsible for a horrendous attack on a woman in her own home - somewhere she should have felt safe.
"His actions were completely despicable and I have no doubt will have a lasting impact on his victim.
"By pleading not guilty, Ross put his victim through a gruelling court process, forcing her to relive the traumatising ordeal in front of a jury.
"I would like to take this opportunity to commend her for her bravery in not only reporting the incident to police initially, but in having the determination and strength to stand up in a court room and ensure her attacker was jailed.
"I hope this sends a strong message to victims of sexual assault that we will do all that we can to support victims of sexual assault and ensure perpetrators are put before the courts."
