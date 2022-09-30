Trowbridge Town Hall to be refurbished in new scheme
The town hall in Trowbridge is to be refurbished as part of a £16m fund to improve the Wiltshire town's centre.
Wiltshire councillors have backed the scheme, which is funded by Future High Streets.
Trowbridge Town Hall Trust will be granted a 125-year lease after work is completed, enabling sustainable use of the building in the long term.
Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer is "delighted" the local community is at the heart of the decision.
He said the council cabinet's backing of the plan will "support the long-term future of Trowbridge Town Hall".
"One of the key aims in our Business Plan is making sure our towns are resilient, ensuring our communities are able to grow sustainably with access to leisure, arts, heritage and culture," he said.
"The refurbishment of Trowbridge Town Hall is central to developing a unique cultural offer in the town, encouraging increased footfall into the town centre and helping to revive Trowbridge's poor evening economy."
A public engagement event to show the proposals to local people is being planned in the coming months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
