Woman awaiting spouse visa 'can't afford to live'
- Published
An American citizen who's been waiting eight months to receive a UK visa says she "can't afford to live" anymore.
Unable to work due to the delay, Larrisa Payne, 32, who's been living in Swindon since 2016, applied for her renewed spouse visa in January.
She is still waiting for it to be approved.
The UK Home Office said applications had taken longer to process due to "prioritising Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine applications".
Whilst they do not comment on individual cases, a spokesperson said: "We are working at pace to ensure these are issued as quickly as possible."
Spending over £25,000 in visa fees over the course of their 10-year relationship, Ms Payne said she may have to leave her husband in the UK and return to the US with her two-year-old son "if the visa doesn't come back in a few weeks".
"It's the worst thing to have to take a two-year-old from his dad," she said. "It's not something I want to do but if we have to do it to pay our bills, that's where we're at."
'Pandemic round two'
Ms Payne, who's originally from Albuquerque, said the situation has meant she and her family "can't go anywhere or do anything".
She told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "It's like pandemic round two for me."
Ms Payne did admit that she renewed her visa a week late after accidentally writing the date for the renewal down wrong, but said what normally takes three to four weeks to come back has now taken nearly nine months.
According to the UK Home Office, they are currently processing applications in five weeks compared to a three-week "service standard".
They said each case is considered as quickly as possible on individual merit and that processing times can vary depending on the volume and complexity of applications.
Ms Payne, who had a baby just before the pandemic, said she just wants to get out and work but "the government isn't allowing me".
'Really scary'
She said her husband, who is a UK citizen, now has two jobs to keep the family afloat.
"It's difficult. It has an impact on your marriage, on the way you parent because you just think when is it going to end?" she said.
Ms Payne, who is hoping to find a job in the mental health sector, has had to pay nearly £3,000 for each renewal.
She said she was also worried about how long it would take her to find a job once her visa does come through.
"How much longer can you go without an income? It's really scary for us," she added.
Ms Payne claims she has had no contact from the UK Home Office.
"You speak to the MPs and they say they're doing the best they can, but you're not getting anywhere."
Ms Payne's local MP, North Swindon's Justin Tomlinson, called it "a very frustrating case".
"I have repeatedly chased the Home Office for updates, which we would have expected by now," he said.
"I very much hope we can get this resolved as quickly as possible."
Ms Payne said she was unable to claim benefits because she has not lived in the UK long enough, does not have settled status and is not a UK citizen.
