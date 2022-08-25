Wiltshire Police joins research work to 'empower' rape victims
A police force has joined a national project to strengthen its approach to tackling serious sexual offences.
Wiltshire Police will take part in a Home Office-funded research programme with the help of leading academics.
It aims to create a working model for all England and Wales police forces.
Police and crime commissioner (PCC) Philip Wilkinson, said: "We want victims to feel more empowered and have more confidence that their interests will be protected."
The force will become one of 14 to join the project, called Operation Soteria Bluestone.
Its themes include suspect-focused investigations, identification of repeat and serial offenders, victim engagement and better use of data and digital forensics.
'New innovation'
"While many officers are doing their absolute best under difficult circumstances, the totality of the criminal justice system has, all too often, let victims down," added Mr Wilkinson, PCC for Wiltshire.
"I hope this new innovation will assist Wiltshire Police to improve the service that both they, my office and the criminal justice sector provide to victims, both locally and nationally."
The programme is led by the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC).
The expansion programme will build on learning identified by five initial forces that took part in a pilot of the project at the beginning of 2021.
Det Supt Sarah Robbins, of Wiltshire Police, said: "We are pleased to be contributing to developing a new national operating model for stronger and more efficient rape investigations."
