Marco Pierre White's son jailed for shoplifting
- Published
The son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White has been jailed for a string of thefts from shops, possession of a knife and one racial abuse offence.
Marco Pierre White Jr, 27, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for the offences committed in Bath.
A previously suspended sentence of 32 weeks was also activated by the judge at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.
Pierre White Jr, of Leafy Lane, Corsham in Wiltshire, was also ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.
The former Big Brother contestant pleaded guilty to 14 offences of shoplifting, one count of possessing a knife, one count of possessing heroin and a racially aggravated public order offence.
The court heard the last theft was committed in April and the first theft happened in January 2021.
Pierre White Jnr has been sentenced to a total of 79 weeks in prison which includes the suspended sentence of 32 weeks, imposed for failing to comply with a community order, to run consecutively with the 11 months he received on Monday.
