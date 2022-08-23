Wiltshire charity bike ride back after Covid forced break
- Published
Councillors will take part in a bike ride to raise money for charity after the Covid pandemic delayed them for two years.
Cyclists from Wiltshire Council will ride either a 30-mile (48km) or a 100-mile (160km) route around the county in September.
This year's annual ride will be in memory of Councillor Jerry Wickham.
"We're delighted to be continuing to honour his memory," said Terence Herbert, from Wiltshire Council.
This is the third year the ride has taken place and they hope to match the success of previous years with around £7,000 being raised for various charities so far.
Mr Wickham, who had prostate cancer, died on 23 July 2019.
The ride will be in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and Dorothy House Hospice, charities that were "close to Jerry's heart".
'Family honoured'
Dorothy House Hospice cared for Mr Wickham towards the end of his life.
Money donated to Royal Marden charity will go directly towards research into prostate cancer treatment.
Councillor Suzanne Wickham, Mr Wickham's widow, said: "The family is honoured that the council has renamed its annual charity bike ride in Jerry's name and delighted that it will once again raise funds for two charities that were dear to Jerry's heart".
Council cyclists will be joined by riders from public sector partners and Landmarc.
Wiltshire-based Landmarc Support Services is supporting this year's charity ride, having sponsored Cycle Wiltshire events in the past.
Chris Ockleton, its regional operations manager, said: "We always like to get involved in our local community, and the charity bike ride is a great initiative to support."
The ride will take place on 22 September and will start and finish at County Hall, in Trowbridge.