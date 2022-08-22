Ukrainian refugee walks to Scotland in aid of countrymen
A woman who fled Kiev when Russian forces invaded Ukraine is to walk nearly 600 miles to raise money for other refugees.
Sofiia Volovyk, 22, plans to walk from Swindon to Ben Nevis after finding a home in the Wiltshire town.
She will set off on 24 August, Ukrainian Independence Day.
"Ukrainians have become modern-day pilgrims and so my challenge represents our collective journey to safety," she said.
Along with other family members, Ms Volovyk left Kiev on 2 March, travelling through five countries and covering more than 3,000 miles to reach the UK.
"We travelled on so many buses and trains and received amazing gifts of shelter from families along the way," she said.
Overall, the journey took seven weeks, she said, and ended when she was found a home in Swindon through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
After settling in the town, Ms Volovyk helped create the Swindon Welcomes Ukraine organisation that helps refugees from the conflict settle in the area, organising English classes and community events.
Now, she said, her aim was to raise £100,000 to be split between charities helping Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and those working with people in her home country.
"Some people just didn't want to leave their country and I understand that feeling," she said.
"I have been so welcomed by the people of the UK, and so I am dedicating this walk to help those we left behind, and also those that have landed and settled here.
"It is my dream to build a positive Ukrainian community here in the UK, and help rebuild the one back home too."
She will set off on the 947 km (589 mile) walk on Wednesday accompanied by her countryman Borys Livshyts, 65.
He has undertaken many long-distance walks himself, including walking 255km (158 miles) in 71 hours in 2021.
At the end of the walk the pair will also climb Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the UK.
