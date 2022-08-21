Foo Fighters guitar expected to fetch £30k at Wiltshire auction
A guitar used by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is expected to fetch up to £30,000 at auction.
Grohl played the Gretsch White Falcon guitar in the 1997 video for Monkey Wrench.
It was originally owned by the band's rhythm guitarist Pat Smear and was used on their second album The Colour And The Shape.
The guitar is being sold at auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate, in Corsham, Wiltshire, on 7 September.
It is being sold along with a Polaroid photograph taken by Smear of actress Drew Barrymore playing it.
"This a very exciting guitar as it's one of the few owned by Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on earth, ever to come to public auction," said auctioneer Luke Hobbs.
"Monkey Wrench was the band's breakthrough single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died tragically this March.
"I'm expecting interest from around the world. The fact that it features so prominently in the band's iconic Monkey Wrench video makes it all the more attractive to collectors and fans."
Smear, who was also the on-tour rhythm guitarist with Grohl's previous band Nirvana, bought the guitar in 1996 and it is being sold by a private collector.
