Swindon care home gifted three goats
- Published
A care home in Wiltshire has been given three goats to cheer up the residents and support their wellbeing.
They were bought by the daughters of one of the residents as a thank you to Orchid Care Home staff in Swindon.
The goats have been named Bourbon, Thor and Domino and animal therapy is known to be beneficial for dementia patients.
Sylvia Kirby, whose mother Brenda lives in the home, said they hoped the goats would give residents another reason to "keep going" and not give up on life.
The care home's manager, Dawn Drew, said the goats helped the residents "in terms of interacting, in terms of allaying any boredoms for people, in giving them a focus".
"It's been proven that animal therapies are really beneficial, particularly with people who've got dementia," she added.
