Slow cookers handed out to help cut energy costs in Swindon
- Published
Families in a town in Wiltshire are being offered free slow cookers to help them with increasing fuel costs.
Slow cookers use only slightly more energy than a traditional lightbulb, costing 18p to run for eight hours.
They are being provided to households in Swindon along with cooking ingredients for those on the lowest incomes.
The Women's Empowerment Programme said it would "at least" stop people "worrying about food on the table".
Soaring food costs have pushed UK inflation into double digits to 10.1% for the first time since 1982.
Energy bills are also on the rise; annual bills for a typical household could hit £4,266 next year.
Paulina Amankwah cooks mostly African food, which she said takes a long time.
"Especially our soup, our stew."
She said the slow cooker was "not consuming too much electricity" and was more efficient than her usual cooker, "so it will help".
"I think it is better to use this one so, I do appreciate to get this one because we cook every day."
Cynthia Abrokwa, who has also been given a slow cooker, said her energy bills had risen from £57 to £140 per month.
"It's too much," she added.
The cookers are being handed out by the Women's Empowerment Programme, funded with government money distributed to local councils across the UK.
The organisation is also providing cooking ingredients to households on the lowest incomes.
Its chair, Thula Ndebele, said: "Everyone is under pressure, everyone is stressed at the moment, and I think [the cookers will] go a long way."
"At least instead of worrying about food on the table there's going to be food given to those in need.
"It's going to make a big difference."