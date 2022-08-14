Two rescued by Somerset coastguards from sinking boat home

HM Coastguard helicopterHM Coastguard
An HM Coastguard helicopter was involved in the rescue mission

A rescue mission has saved two people from a sinking boat home.

The vessel reportedly lost propulsion and was taking on water off Steep Holm in the Bristol Channel at about 09:40 BST on Saturday.

HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response alongside local RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and Weston-Super-Mare's coastguard rescue team.

Emergency services said both people were safely rescued from the 60ft vessel which had now sunk.

Chris Gunns/Geograph
The vessel was being moved from Watchet Harbour Marina to a new home

Watchet Coastguard said the pair were Watchet Harbour Marina residents who were moving their boat to a new location when the sinking happened.

HM Coastguard senior maritime operations officer Simon Twitchen said: "When things go wrong, it can all happen very quickly.

"These people on board did absolutely the right thing - they had lifejackets and a life raft and they called us immediately.

"Thankfully they are now both safe and well."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics