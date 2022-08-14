Two rescued by Somerset coastguards from sinking boat home
- Published
A rescue mission has saved two people from a sinking boat home.
The vessel reportedly lost propulsion and was taking on water off Steep Holm in the Bristol Channel at about 09:40 BST on Saturday.
HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response alongside local RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and Weston-Super-Mare's coastguard rescue team.
Emergency services said both people were safely rescued from the 60ft vessel which had now sunk.
Watchet Coastguard said the pair were Watchet Harbour Marina residents who were moving their boat to a new location when the sinking happened.
HM Coastguard senior maritime operations officer Simon Twitchen said: "When things go wrong, it can all happen very quickly.
"These people on board did absolutely the right thing - they had lifejackets and a life raft and they called us immediately.
"Thankfully they are now both safe and well."
