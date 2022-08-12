Dorset and Wiltshire fires up 429% compared to August 2021
- Published
Wildfires have increased by 429% in the first 10 days of August, compared to the same period in 2021, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire has said.
Figures that there has been 180 fires in the open, compared to 34 fires at the same time last year.
A red alert for fires is now in place in Wiltshire, which follows the amber warning for extreme heat.
Fire services have asked people not to have fires or barbecues out in the countryside.
Group manager Stuart Gillion said: "After months of warm and dry weather, our countryside areas are tinder dry.
"This not only increases the risk of fires spreading quickly but also increases the risk of ignition."
Wiltshire fire service are urging for farmers to keep their machinery well maintained, as machinery can be prone to catching fire.
Mr Gillon added: "Dealing with wildfires is incredibly resource-intensive, and some can take days - and even weeks - to bring under control.
"Alongside the devastating impact on the countryside, such fires are also very costly, and yet they can be prevented if people heed the warnings and take care.
"We can all play a part in keeping Dorset and Wiltshire safe from fire."
Wildfires have also broken out across across Europe this summer, with firefighters battling wildfires in France.
