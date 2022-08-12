Car overtakes 11 vehicles at once in Wiltshire
A man is to be summonsed to appear in court after a car was spotted overtaking 11 vehicles at once.
It happened on the A361 in Devizes in Wiltshire on Wednesday and police said the car narrowly avoided colliding head on with another vehicle.
Officers said they stopped and ticketed a man in his 50s from Swindon.
Wiltshire Police tweeted the "throttle must have been stuck open" on the speeding car and cautioned drivers to take care when overtaking.
RPU thought the throttle must have been stuck open on this Picasso as officers observed it do an 11 (yes 11) car overtake on the A361 Devizes, past the scene of a recent fatal and it nearly causes another head on collision! Vehicle stopped and driver reported straight to court! pic.twitter.com/zdv7s0Uqil— Wilts Specialist Ops (@WiltsSpecOps) August 10, 2022
