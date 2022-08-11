Arrests after Salisbury wheelchair assault
Police have arrested two young men in relation to an assault which left a wheelchair user with potentially life-changing injuries.
The vulnerable man, in his 30s, and his friend were attacked in the centre of Salisbury in Wiltshire on 19 July.
Wiltshire Police said the wheelchair user suffered serious leg injuries.
The force said two locals, aged 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with Intent and released on conditional bail.
