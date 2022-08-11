Cyclists raise £80k in memory of bear victim Horatio Chapple
A group of cyclists have completed a 1,100-mile trip across the UK. raising more than £80,000 for "life-changing" gardens at spinal injury centres.
They set off from Belfast on 24 July and finished in Salisbury, Wiltshire, on 4 August.
The charity Horatio's Garden was named after Dr Olivia's Chapple's son, who was killed by a Polar Bear.
So far, they have installed seven gardens at spinal injury centres in his memory.
Horatio, 17, was killed when the bear attacked while he was on a school expedition near the North Pole.
The 11-day cycling challenge marked the 11th anniversary of his death.
Dr Chapple said Horatio was passionate about funding outdoor spaces at spinal injury centres and pioneered the first garden installation at the Spinal Treatment Centre at the Duke of Cornwall Hospital in Salisbury.
"He found out that patients wanted somewhere beautiful, somewhere totally accessible and safe that didn't remind them of their disability."
The gardens cost up to £1 million to install, and include crafting areas, libraries, garden pods and automatic lights for those who cannot use their hands.
"No-one should have to go through an injury like this without access to nature," added Dr Chapple.
The team of cyclists included Horatio's brother Titus, former spinal injury centre patient Toby Morgan-Grenville and his fiancée Olivia Caplan, and family friends Robin Butler and Mortimer McKechnie.
Dr Chapple said the team at Horatio's Garden have been "overwhelmed" by the support and said this given family and friends the ability to "do something incredible" on Horatio's behalf.
BBC Gardener's World presenter, Arit Anderson, joined the final leg of the journey from London to Salisbury.
"The team's enthusiasm and energy were infectious, and it was a pleasure to be a small part of their journey," Ms Anderson said.
