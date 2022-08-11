Workers at Amazon depot in Swindon stage walk out over pay
Workers at a large Amazon depot have staged another walk out in a protest over a 3% pay rise.
Staff at the Swindon depot say they were disappointed fewer staff took part than at two earlier protests.
Over recent days, hundreds of employees at Swindon's fulfilment centre have left their posts to demonstrate over the pay deal.
Amazon have said the pay offer is competitive and comes alongside a bigger package of benefits.
About 100 workers took part in the demonstration on Wednesday at 22:00 BST, when around 200 took part in protests on Monday and Tuesday.
Staff at the Swindon fulfilment centre, which has more than 2,000 workers, have told the BBC they are in line for a 35p per hour pay rise. They are calling for that to be increased to a £2 pay rise.
Amazon said starting pay was increasing to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 an hour, depending on location.
The firm said: "Starting pay for Amazon employees will be increasing to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45p/h, depending on location.
"This is for all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary roles in the UK.
"In addition to this competitive pay, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount among others, which combined are worth thousands annually, as well as a company pension plan."
The National Living Wage, for those aged 23 and over, is £9.50 per hour.
