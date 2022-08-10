Wildfire near Salisbury Fovant Badges memorial
A wildfire has affected a 14-hectare field of crops near a World War One memorial in Wiltshire.
The fire service was called just before midday on Wednesday to a field close to The Fovant Badges, near Fovant, Salisbury.
Crews from Wilton, Salisbury, Shaftesbury and Fordingbridge attended the blaze, which has now been extinguished.
Most resources have now left the scene.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said beaters and hose reel jets were used to tackle the fire, with farm machinery used to create a fire break.
@DWFireRescue large field fire above Fovant Badges Wiltshire. Thoughts are with the firefighters tackling these fires in this heat. Stay safe. #fovantbadges #wildfire #heatwave pic.twitter.com/ATpiJTaX3i— Andy W (@Andlox) August 10, 2022
