Wildfire near Salisbury Fovant Badges memorial

Smoke for fire near Fovant in Wiltshire@Andlox
A fire engine and water carrier remain on site

A wildfire has affected a 14-hectare field of crops near a World War One memorial in Wiltshire.

The fire service was called just before midday on Wednesday to a field close to The Fovant Badges, near Fovant, Salisbury.

Crews from Wilton, Salisbury, Shaftesbury and Fordingbridge attended the blaze, which has now been extinguished.

Most resources have now left the scene.

Google
The fire was in a field near to the Fovant Badges, which are carved into a chalk hill

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said beaters and hose reel jets were used to tackle the fire, with farm machinery used to create a fire break.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics