Swindon wheelchair user 'humiliated' by airline treatment
By Dan O'Brien
BBC Wiltshire politics reporter
- Published
A woman who uses an electric wheelchair said she was left feeling stressed and humiliated by the way she was treated by an airline on a holiday flight.
Geraldine Freeman, from Swindon, flew from Bristol Airport to Tenerife in the Canary Islands with Jet2 in July.
She said her outbound journey was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating" because of the "very undignified way" she was treated.
The airline has apologised and said it is improving staff training.
Ms Freeman told BBC Radio Wiltshire she is no stranger to foreign travel and like many passengers with disabilities, she has endured some horror stories over the years, but her recent experience has prompted her to speak out.
She has disabilities caused by thalidomide and has no legs, and told Jet2 about her mobility issues in advance, but on arrival at the airport she was told her wheelchair would need partially dismantling - something which she said she has never had to do before.
An engineer helped remove parts of the chair, but on leaving her wheelchair at the departure gate, Ms Freeman discovered the plane was already full of passengers.
Normally disabled passengers board first, allowing them space and privacy to access their seats.
Ms Freeman and her partner then spotted her wheelchair on the tarmac, and as the flight departure time became delayed, she said the captain repeatedly announced to passengers that loading the electric wheelchair was the cause.
As they were about to take off, Ms Freeman said she was told by a member of cabin crew that "in an event of an emergency they wouldn't be coming back for me".
She said this was something she has been told before, but on this occasion she was "already terribly stressed and upset".
"I just didn't want to hear it, its as if my life isn't as valuable as anybody else," she said.
She now wants others to share their stories to bring about changes in the airline industry, which she believes has barely made any progress in disabled access compared to other forms of transport like cruise liners, buses and trains.
"The service we've got now is appalling. We are treated dreadfully," she said.
"We need lots of people to say enough is enough of this poor treatment that we're getting," added Ms Freeman.
Her wish list of changes includes a guarantee disabled passengers board first, and working towards plane cabins being reconfigured to accommodate wheelchairs.
South Swindon MP Sir Robert Buckland has taken up Ms Freeman's case with the airline and the Department for Transport.
"She's not asking for the world, she's just asking for equal treatment and respect," he said.
He added that there had been "a complete breakdown of communication here which has resulted in the horrendous story".
'Profound apologies'
A Jet2 spokesperson said it has investigated Ms Freeman's case "as a matter of absolute urgency" acknowledging that "our special assistance team should have more accurately noted the dimensions of the wheelchair when they spoke to Ms Freeman initially".
"This would also have prevented any such delay. We are ensuring that additional training takes place to ensure that this does not happen again," said the spokesperson.
The airline added that it was an "isolated incident" and offered its "sincere and profound apologies to Ms Freeman".
A Bristol Airport spokesperson has also apologised for the "adverse impression the passenger has gained" and acknowledged that the airline was investigating.
"We take our responsibilities to customers requiring extra assistance seriously and we work with our business partners to provide the level of customer service our passengers expect," the airport added.
