Muscular Dystrophy fundraiser, 8, meets Prime Minister
An eight-year-old who has raised more than £150,000 for the charity that helped her has met the prime minister after her latest fundraising challenge.
On 1 August, Carmela took part in Wonder Wheels, a 66-mile cycle around Wiltshire, in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK, raising £3,500.
She visited Downing Street to celebrate a Points of Light Award she received.
Carmela, who is from Market Lavington near Devizes in Wiltshire, said she "really enjoyed" meeting Boris Johnson.
"He was funny but his hair was scrunched up as always," she added.
Every weekday the prime minister recognises inspirational volunteers who are making a difference in their community with the Points of Light Award.
Carmela received hers in 2021 but her visit to Downing Street was delayed due to the pandemic.
She said Mr Johnson was "surprised" when he heard how much she had raised.
"But when I told him I was an eight-year-old he was like, what!?" Carmela told BBC Radio Wiltshire.
Carmela who was diagnosed with LMNA congenital muscular dystrophy aged three, was invited alongside other award winners to a reception meeting with the exiting prime minster.
The rare condition likely to affect her heart and lungs and be life-limiting, affects one in a million children around the world.
For her latest challenge, a team of 15 fundraisers, led by Carmela's mum Lucy, cycled 66 miles through Wiltshire villages with Carmela joining for the last mile, riding a specially-adapted recliner bike and wearing a Wonder Woman helmet.
"Whilst Carmela may have weak muscles on the outside, her inner strength is unstoppable and her determination to live life to the full and to make a difference to others makes us all strong," said Lucy.
The eight-year-old has undertaken numerous challenges raising funds to help further research, including an epic 30-day, 300-kilometre fundraising walk dressed as Wonder Woman.
Julia Smith from Muscular Dystrophy UK said Carmela "has made a real difference to children and adults living with muscle-wasting conditions in the UK".
