Couple stranded in Turkey with premature baby return to UK
A couple stranded in Turkey following the premature birth of their baby on their honeymoon have returned to the UK.
Stephen Crawshaw, a serving soldier, received help from the Royal British Legion to pay for an air ambulance.
The charity also offered to cover the remaining medical costs in Turkey for his son Wolfe, whom insurers had refused to pay for.
"Without them we would be still there right now," mum Louise said.
"We can't thank them enough."
Mrs Crawshaw and Wolfe were transported to the UK by air ambulance on Saturday.
Wolfe's father arrived in the UK on Friday evening having taken a different flight.
Wolfe, who was born almost eight weeks early, was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit at Bath Royal United Hospitals where doctors said they were "happy" with his progress.
He will be discharged once his feeding improves.
Mr Crawshaw, from Trowbridge, said: "The Royal British Legion helped us out, and me being in the Army meant they took a lot of pressure off our soldier [Wolfe]."
The pair described the "relief" felt by their families after returning following a week's holiday that turned into three weeks.
