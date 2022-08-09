Salisbury wheelchair user injured in attack by youths
A vulnerable man who uses a wheelchair sustained potentially life-changing injuries in an assault, police have said.
The "sustained attack" by a group of youths happened at about 21:00 BST on 19 July in Salisbury, Wiltshire.
The vulnerable man, 30, was with another man in his 40s when they were assaulted in the Cathedral Green area.
Det Con Susan Ellway said the attack was "completely abhorrent" and "will not be tolerated".
The youths followed the pair into High Street and then to Crane Street, the force added.
Det Con Susan Ellway said the wheelchair user's most severe injuries were to his leg.
She added: "This was a sustained attack, during which a vulnerable man has suffered serious injuries which have left him incredibly distressed.
Wiltshire Police have released CCTV images of a group they want to speak to in connection with the assault, which they say was witnessed by several members of the public.
"We have already obtained a number of witness accounts and we would continue to urge anyone with information to get in touch," said Det Con Ellway.
"Behaviour of this nature is completely abhorrent and will not be tolerated within our community. I know those living in Salisbury will be frustrated and upset by this incident.
"We would like to reassure residents that we are conducting a robust investigation to identify those involved."
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54220075949 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
