Pewsey firefighters tackle 20-acre field blaze
- Published
Firefighters have battled a large blaze that spread across 20 acres of countryside.
Crews from Dorset Fire and Rescue Service were called to Pewsey Hill, in Wiltshire, at about 12:10 BST where three fields were ablaze.
Firefighters from Pewsey, Marlborough, Devizes, Swindon and Andover attended.
They used five hose reel jets and one main jet to fight the flames at the site.
It came as the fire service warned blazes in the open remained a concern amid extremely dry conditions.
Acres of crops also caught fire near Stonehenge on Saturday.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said that last month, it attended 339 fires in the open, compared to 120 last July - an increase of 182%.
