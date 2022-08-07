Care group and council open new Calne social care flats
- Published
Adults with learning disabilities are set to benefit from a new service which will allow them to live independently.
Adult social care provider National Care Group (NCG) has worked with Wiltshire Council to offer seven self-contained flats in Calne in Wiltshire.
NCG said the new flats would allow people to remain close to their families and not have to move out of the county.
The development is also set to create more than 40 new jobs in the area.
The specialist support service is designed to meet the differing needs of its residents and give them more choice and control about how they live.
Belinda Robinson, director of development at NCG, said she was "proud" to have worked alongside the council on the "exciting service".
"Palmarium is an important addition to our portfolio and demonstrates our continuing commitment to enabling people to gain greater choice and control," she said.
"The service provides a critical step in our progression model within Wiltshire, and builds upon our previous developments in the county, ensuring we can provide the most appropriate accommodation and support for each stage of a person's life."
The new jobs created by the initiative include support workers up to management-level roles, the NCG said.
Its commercial director, Mike Ranson, added: "At the heart of this service is enabling local people to remain in the Wiltshire area, receiving the specialist support they require to achieve their full potential and become an active and valued part of their local community.
"We are pleased to be investing in the local economy, welcoming more than 40 new colleagues to the National Care Group family."
