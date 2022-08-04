Salisbury man punched in face during attempted robbery
- Published
A man in his 20s has been punched in the face during an attempted robbery as he crossed a bridge on his way home.
He was confronted by three men and a woman on the bridge in St Nicholas Road in Salisbury at 22:15 BST on 29 July, Wiltshire Police said.
The group asked the man for money before assaulting him and trying to take his bag.
He managed to get away from them and ran to the nearby Rose and Crown pub to seek help.
Police have released descriptions of the men they wish to trace in connection with the attack.
One is described as in his 30s, with a bald head and was wearing shorts and a long-sleeved top.
The two others are thought to be in their 20s, one had a slim build and was wearing a black cap.
The other was of medium build and was not wearing a top at the time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk