Pret a Manger inquest: Celia Marsh coroner asks for information
A coroner preparing for the inquest into the death of a woman who suffered an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger sandwich has asked the chain for information from its suppliers.
Celia Marsh, 42, from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on 27 December, 2017.
She suffered an allergic reaction after the vegan sandwich she ate was found to contain traces of dairy protein.
Coroner Maria Voisin said the inquest, due to start in September, will not place blame or replace any litigation.
At a pre-inquest review hearing, Ms Voisin said she would request a statement from Henry Gosling, founder of CoYo, an Australian-based coconut yoghurt firm, about the potential for dairy contamination in its products.
The firm is one of the distributors which supplied Pret with ingredients for the sandwich Ms Marsh bought from one of its outlets in Bath, along with British firm Planet Coconut.
After her death, Pret was charged with food safety failures, but the prosecution was dropped due to a lack of evidence.
A spokeswoman for the company said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with the Marsh family over their terrible loss and we are doing everything we can to support this inquest."
She added: "We will continue to do everything we can to make sure that every customer has the information they need to make the right choice for them."
Since October 2021, food retailers have been required to display full ingredient and allergen labelling on every food item made on site and pre-packed for direct sale, including sandwiches, cakes and salads.
The inquest is due to start on 6 September.
