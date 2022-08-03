Swindon Baize Club approved for new housing site
A former social club, dance hall and snooker hall will be knocked down and replaced with housing flats.
The former Printworks in Swindon has undergone several changes in its life, and was known as both the Green Baize and Baize Social Club.
Since its closure in 2005, developers have said there was "little interest" in using the area.
The flats will take the place of the social club "as it lies in the heart of Swindon's urban area."
'Lain vacant'
Developer Mark Gray, who runs the printing company RPM Ltd, said: "Since then no tenant has been able to be found despite all efforts, so it has lain vacant for six years.
"In this time, various adjacent plots have been redeveloped for residential use.
"Therefore, rather than keep it vacant it is proposed to convert it also to residential use as it lies in the heart of Swindon's urban area."
Nine two-bed flats will make up the proposal with three to a floor, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
There will be 18 parking spaces provided, exceeding the minimum requirement of 12.
There were no objections to the plans lodged by either neighbours or South Swindon Parish Council.
Because the site was originally a printworks there will have to be an examination of the soil under the building for contamination. If none is found work can go ahead on building the flats.
In recommending approval, Euclid Street planners said the developer's designs fitted the local area well and would provide "much-needed housing" in the borough.
