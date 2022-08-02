Wiltshire College and University Centre receives £6m grant
- Published
Wiltshire College and University Centre has received more than £6m to fund the final phase of redevelopment of a campus.
The two previous phases at the Salisbury campus were finished in 2019 and 2021 with a total cost of £22m.
Work is due to be completed by September 2024.
The college's CEO said the redevelopment "has played an important part in addressing some of the higher-level skills gaps."
In addition to the redevelopment project, the Salisbury campus is currently undergoing £1m worth of renovations to create new facilities to support the launch of T Level courses for the 2022-23 academic year.
'Hugely impressive'
The previous phases were part of more than £14m of investment from the Swindon and Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership (SWLEP) to increase Further and Higher Education provision at the college.
The College successfully secured a grant of £5.9m from the Department of Education's Futher Education Capital Transformation Fund.
An addition £400,000 will be provided by the SWLEP and the College will fund the remaining £7.5m.
Paddy Bradley, CEO of the SWLEP, said: "We're pleased to be supporting the College to complete the redevelopment of its Salisbury campus.
"The renovations that have taken place at Salisbury in recent years are hugely impressive and it's vital that young people are learning and gaining experience with industry-standard facilities and equipment.
"This will help to create an appropriately skilled and competitive workforce that can support growth, innovation and creativity within the city and the wider Wiltshire community," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk