Police investigating 'unexplained' Swindon baby death
- Published
Police say the death of a newborn baby is being treated as unexplained.
Wiltshire Police were called to an address in Grange Park, in the west of Swindon, during the early hours of Monday morning.
Paramedics called police to the scene after the baby was pronounced dead, the force said.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained," said a spokesperson for the police.
