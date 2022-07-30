Devizes crash: man charged after pedestrian hit by car
A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Jake Jamie Johnson-Atcherley, 20, of Hambleton Avenue, Devizes, has been charged with a number of driving offences as well.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court later.
A man, aged in his 30s, was hit by a car at about 20:45 BST on Wednesday in the Station Road area of Devizes.
He remains in a critical condition in Bristol's Southmead Hospital.
