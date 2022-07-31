Bradford-on-Avon residents create living wall
Residents of a Wiltshire town have created a vertical living garden to combat pollution.
The wall of plants has been attached to the side of a shop in Bridge Yard in the centre of Bradford-on-Avon.
It is hoped the living green wall will help improve poor air quality caused by traffic congestion and benefit the health and wellbeing of residents.
The residents want the garden to inspire other towns and villages to do the same.
Stephanie Edwards came up with the idea and brought it to the town council to put into action.
"Already the plants have brought with them bees and insects, and we've had a couple of birds sitting up there so it's working for sure and we must not forget the health and wellbeing benefits," she said.
The wall had been in the planning since 2019 and took about five days to construct.
A local group crowdfunded £2,800 to help create the wall, with the rest of the £30,000 project funded by donations from the Arts Festival Group, an Area Board grant and the town council.
The group said it was the "perfect opportunity" to improve air quality and biodiversity in the town centre.
The wall is made up of seasonal plants, low energy LED lighting, birdhouses and bug hotels.
Town councillor, Alex Kay, said the living wall had a number of beneficial aspects.
"I don't think that anyone will boast that this will solve our air quality situation, but it will help it," she said.
"It's not just the traffic and the air quality, this is about wellbeing. This is beautiful and good for the businesses," added Ms Kay.
James Sullivan-Tailyour, who owns the nearby The Swan Hotel said he was really pleased with the wall
"I think it's creating a cleaner town, a nicer town, but also something unique that is going to attract visitors as well," he added.
