Devizes crash: Three held on suspicion of attempted murder

Officers arrested three people on Thursday

Three people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

It happened at about 20:45 BST on Wednesday in the Station Road area of Devizes in Wiltshire.

The victim, a man in his 30s, remained in a critical condition in Southmead Hospital, a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said.

A fourth person has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The driver fled the scene and their white Ford Fiesta was later found abandoned.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, all on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remain in police custody.

