Salisbury school children create special BookBenches
- Published
School children have teamed up with professional artists to create BookBenches, aiming to raise awareness of the importance of reading.
Children at eight Salisbury schools have taken part in the project, marking the centenary of Salisbury Rotary Club.
Decorated with different themes specific to each school, the benches will be on display at Salisbury library from 2 August to 31 August.
They will eventually return to their respective schools in the autumn.
The benches, in the shape of open books, were funded by Salisbury Rotary, the Rotary Foundation and Wiltshire Council.
Children from Harnham Infant, Harnham Junior, Longford Junior, Manor Fields Primary, St Andrew's Primary, St Martin's Primary, St Peter's Primary and Woodlands Primary, have drawn plants, trees, animals, birds and used inspirational quotes on the benches.
A BookBench was also made for Salisbury Children's Library by local artist Terry Kemp, focusing on the support give by Salisbury Rotary to local organisations over the last century.
Artist Sue Martin, who led the project alongside Helen Morgan Ford and Helen Look, told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "With lockdown lots of children didn't have much opportunity to have many visitors to their school so I think it was a really important thing that the rotary club funded.
"You could feel the benefit to the schools.
"The outcomes are very professional, very beautiful and they just make people smile," she added.
Nigel Brookes from Salisbury Rotary Club said: "The project focused on giving opportunities to children in Salisbury who may not normally get the chance to explore painting and drawing whilst working with professional artists."
Councillor Ian Blair-Pilling, cabinet member for libraries, said Wiltshire Council was delighted to have been able to support the rotary club in their centenary celebrations.
Further anniversary celebrations will be taking place at Salisbury library throughout August.
