Mother left heartbroken after Cotswold Water Park death
A mother whose son drowned during the UK heatwave has said she feels like a "piece of me has gone".
Robbie-Jay Sims, 20, from Swindon, encountered difficulties in the water whilst swimming in a lake with friends at Cotswold Water Park on 18 July.
His mum, Charlotte Oland, said she wants to warn others to "think twice" before jumping into open water.
She said her son was a strong swimmer and she has been left heartbroken by his loss.
"It's the worst pain ever," Ms Oland said.
"I miss him like crazy. In my head I think he's on holiday. I think he's coming back.
"He's not coming back and it's really hard to process."
Mr Sims was confirmed dead shortly after being pulled from the water near Whitefriars Sailing Club.
His mum said he always had a smile, was very hard working and was "never too old to say I love you mum" - words he told her as he left the day before the accident.
She added: "Always say 'I love you' before you leave, because you'll never know when it will be the last time you see somebody."
Ms Oland described her first born son as a "cheeky chappy" and "a joker" who could be quite serious when he needed to be.
She said she now finds comfort in going into his untouched room to sit and talk to him.
Warning others about water safety, Ms Oldam said her son had "always swam quite far out to sea" and had previously been scuba diving.
She added: "It's a tragic, tragic accident.
"It could have happened to anybody that day, but it just happened to happen to my son."
A crowdfunding page set up to pay for Mr Sims' funeral has reached over £2,000.
Grateful to those that have donated, Ms Oldam said she wants to give her son "the best send off".
"Every time I close my eyes I can see his face. I just want to keep his memory alive as much as I can," she added.
